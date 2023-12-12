Kristaps Porzingis' Boston Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 133-123 win over the Knicks (his previous action) Porzingis posted 21 points and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Porzingis' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.1 18.8 Rebounds 6.5 6.4 6.2 Assists -- 1.8 2.1 PRA -- 27.3 27.1 PR -- 25.5 25 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.5



Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 10.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.0 per contest.

He's attempted 5.0 threes per game, or 8.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porzingis' opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 100.5 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.8.

The Cavaliers are the seventh-best defensive team in the league, conceding 110.3 points per contest.

On the boards, the Cavaliers have allowed 43.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers have conceded 24.7 per game, fifth in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 32 20 9 3 1 2 2 2/6/2023 26 18 7 1 1 1 0 10/23/2022 38 18 11 3 4 1 1

