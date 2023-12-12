Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Oxford County, Maine today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oxford County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mountain Valley High School at Poland Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Poland, ME

Poland, ME Conference: B South

B South How to Stream: Watch Here

Telstar Regional High School at Madison Area Memorial High School