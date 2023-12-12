If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Penobscot County, Maine, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central High School at Mattanawcook Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Lincoln, ME

Lincoln, ME Conference: C North

C North How to Stream: Watch Here

Schenck High School at Penobscot Valley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Howland, ME

Howland, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington Academy at Orono High School