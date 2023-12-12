Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Somerset County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Somerset County, Maine today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Somerset County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Telstar Regional High School at Madison Area Memorial High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Madison, ME
- Conference: C South
