Brad Marchand will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils play on Wednesday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Marchand's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Brad Marchand vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Bruins vs Devils Game Info

Marchand Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Marchand has averaged 19:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In Marchand's 26 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 18 of 26 games this season, Marchand has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 26 games this year, Marchand has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Marchand goes over his points prop total is 40%, based on the odds.

There is a 60.6% chance of Marchand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 26 Games 3 25 Points 2 12 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

