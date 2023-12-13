Wednesday's NHL slate features an expected close outing between the New Jersey Devils (14-11-1, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Boston Bruins (18-5-3, -105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN.

Bruins vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bruins vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Devils Betting Trends

New Jersey's 26 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 21 times.

The Devils are 12-9 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Bruins won the only game they played as an underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, New Jersey has compiled a 12-9 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

Boston has played with moneyline odds of -105 or longer once this season and won that game.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-6 5-5-0 6.7 3.3 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.3 3.1 5 18.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-5 6-4-0 6 3.1 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.1 3.1 6 21.4% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

