Bruins vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New Jersey Devils (14-11-1) and Boston Bruins (18-5-3) face off at Prudential Center on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Devils fell to the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 in their last game, while the Bruins are coming off a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes.
Bruins vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-125)
|Bruins (+105)
|6
|Devils (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins won the only game they played as the underdog this season.
- Boston has played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Bruins have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Boston has played 12 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Bruins vs Devils Additional Info
Bruins vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|92 (7th)
|Goals
|86 (17th)
|94 (24th)
|Goals Allowed
|65 (2nd)
|28 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|19 (13th)
|21 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (1st)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- The Bruins went 5-4-1 in its most recent 10 contests, including a 4-5-0 line versus the spread in that span.
- In its past 10 contests, Boston has hit the over six times.
- The Bruins have averaged a total of 6.0 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- During their past 10 games, the Bruins and their opponents are scoring 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.9.
- The Bruins have scored 86 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 17th in the league.
- The Bruins have conceded 2.5 goals per game, 65 total, the second-fewest among league teams.
- Their +21 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
