On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Charlie Coyle going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Coyle stats and insights

Coyle has scored in seven of 26 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Coyle has scored two goals on the power play.

Coyle averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.4%.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are allowing 94 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 20:17 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:48 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:45 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 15:42 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:56 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:30 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:45 Away L 5-4 OT

Bruins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

