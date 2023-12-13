Charlie Coyle Game Preview: Bruins vs. Devils - December 13
Charlie Coyle will be in action when the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils face off on Wednesday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Coyle are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Charlie Coyle vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Bruins vs Devils Game Info
Coyle Season Stats Insights
- Coyle's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:40 per game on the ice, is +5.
- In Coyle's 26 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- Coyle has a point in 15 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points three times.
- In nine of 26 games this season, Coyle has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability is 54.5% that Coyle goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is a 39.2% chance of Coyle having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Coyle Stats vs. the Devils
- On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 94 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|26
|Games
|3
|20
|Points
|1
|10
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|1
