The Boston Bruins, Hampus Lindholm among them, play the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Lindholm against the Devils, we have plenty of info to help.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs Devils Game Info

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Lindholm has averaged 23:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

In one of 26 games this season, Lindholm has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Lindholm has a point in seven games this year through 26 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Lindholm has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 26 games played.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 40.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 94 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 26 Games 3 7 Points 3 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

