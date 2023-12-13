When the Boston Bruins square off against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ian Mitchell score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Ian Mitchell score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Mitchell stats and insights

  • Mitchell is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.
  • Mitchell has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 94 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Mitchell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 5-3
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:37 Home L 5-2
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 3-2 SO
10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 9:59 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

