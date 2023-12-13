Will James van Riemsdyk find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins face off against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

In four of 25 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.

van Riemsdyk's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 94 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:39 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 14:05 Away L 7-4 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:35 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:10 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.