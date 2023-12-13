James van Riemsdyk and the Boston Bruins will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Fancy a bet on van Riemsdyk? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins vs Devils Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:30 per game on the ice, is +3.

In four of 25 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 11 of 25 games this season, van Riemsdyk has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

van Riemsdyk has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 44.4% that van Riemsdyk goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, van Riemsdyk has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 94 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 25 Games 3 15 Points 2 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.