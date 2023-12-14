Celtics vs. Cavaliers December 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, December 14, 2023, two of the NBA's best scorers -- Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27.7 points per game) and Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 27.6) -- match up when the Boston Celtics (14-4) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSOH
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum averages 27.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jaylen Brown averages 21.9 points, 5 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jrue Holiday averages 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Derrick White posts 13.9 points, 3.7 boards and 5.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Al Horford posts 6.9 points, 6.6 boards and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 1 block.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley is putting up 16.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He's also draining 57.1% of his shots from the floor.
- The Cavaliers are receiving 27.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Mitchell this season.
- Max Strus gives the Cavaliers 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest while posting 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Cavaliers are receiving 19.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game from Darius Garland this year.
- The Cavaliers are getting 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Caris LeVert this year.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Cavaliers
|116.3
|Points Avg.
|110.8
|106.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.7
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.6%
|36%
|Three Point %
|34.4%
