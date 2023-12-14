Celtics vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (17-5) will look to Jayson Tatum (eighth in the league scoring 27.4 points per game) when they try to hold off Donovan Mitchell (eighth in the NBA with 27.4 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Garden. The Celtics are 8.5-point home favorites in the game, which tips off at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH. The point total for the matchup is set at 226.5.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-8.5
|226.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points in 11 of 22 games this season.
- Boston's games this season have had an average of 226.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Celtics have put together an 11-11-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Boston has been favored 21 times and won 16, or 76.2%, of those games.
- Boston has been at least a -375 moneyline favorite 11 times this season and won all of those games.
- The Celtics have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Celtics vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Celtics vs Cavaliers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Cavaliers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Cavaliers Odds/Over/Under
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|11
|50%
|117.4
|228
|109
|219.7
|226.5
|Cavaliers
|12
|50%
|110.6
|228
|110.7
|219.7
|222.4
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total five times.
- Boston sports a better record against the spread in home games (7-4-0) than it does on the road (4-7-0).
- The Celtics put up 6.7 more points per game (117.4) than the Cavaliers allow (110.7).
- Boston has a 10-6 record against the spread and a 14-2 record overall when scoring more than 110.7 points.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|11-11
|7-6
|11-11
|Cavaliers
|11-13
|2-0
|12-12
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Celtics
|Cavaliers
|117.4
|110.6
|7
|24
|10-6
|9-6
|14-2
|9-6
|109
|110.7
|4
|7
|9-3
|9-7
|11-1
|12-4
