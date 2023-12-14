How to Watch the Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Two of the league's best scorers take the court when Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27.4 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (17-5) host Donovan Mitchell (eighth, 27.4) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11).
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- In games Boston shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 14-1 overall.
- The Celtics are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 13th.
- The 117.4 points per game the Celtics record are 6.7 more points than the Cavaliers give up (110.7).
- When Boston puts up more than 110.7 points, it is 14-2.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Celtics are posting 12.4 more points per game (123.6) than they are away from home (111.2).
- Boston surrenders 107.7 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 110.3 away from home.
- When playing at home, the Celtics are averaging 3.6 more three-pointers per game (17.5) than away from home (13.9). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Brown
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Questionable
|Calf
