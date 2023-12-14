Two of the league's best scorers take the court when Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27.4 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (17-5) host Donovan Mitchell (eighth, 27.4) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11).

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

In games Boston shoots higher than 45.4% from the field, it is 14-1 overall.

The Celtics are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 13th.

The 117.4 points per game the Celtics record are 6.7 more points than the Cavaliers give up (110.7).

When Boston puts up more than 110.7 points, it is 14-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Celtics are posting 12.4 more points per game (123.6) than they are away from home (111.2).

Boston surrenders 107.7 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 110.3 away from home.

When playing at home, the Celtics are averaging 3.6 more three-pointers per game (17.5) than away from home (13.9). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Injuries