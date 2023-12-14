Player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and others are available when the Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on Thursday (opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -185)

Tatum has scored 27.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points less than Thursday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: +120)

Thursday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 22.5. That's 0.4 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 4.8 per game -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (5.5).

Brown has collected 3.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday (3.5).

He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -149)

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.4 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.1 lower than Thursday's prop total.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 5.5).

Holiday's assist average -- 4.9 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Holiday's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -106)

The 27.5-point over/under for Mitchell on Thursday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 5.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Mitchell's assist average -- 5.1 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Mitchell, at 3.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: +146)

The 14.5 point total set for Max Strus on Thursday is 0.4 more than his scoring average on the season (14.1).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Thursday's game (5.5).

Strus has averaged 3.9 assists per game this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Thursday (3.5).

Strus' 2.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

