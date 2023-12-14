The Boston Celtics, with Jayson Tatum, face off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on December 12, Tatum put up 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a 120-113 win versus the Cavaliers.

In this piece we'll break down Tatum's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.4 27.2 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 8.9 Assists 4.5 4.2 4.6 PRA -- 40.4 40.7 PR -- 36.2 36.1 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.6



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Tatum has made 9.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 22.6% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 8.6 threes per game, or 20.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's Celtics average 101.7 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 100.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have given up 110.7 points per game, which is seventh-best in the league.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have conceded 43.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers have allowed 24.6 per game, fifth in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are 13th in the league, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/12/2023 41 25 10 5 2 2 0

