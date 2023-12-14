Jrue Holiday and his Boston Celtics teammates will match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Holiday totaled 11 points and three steals in his previous game, which ended in a 120-113 win against the Cavaliers.

Below we will break down Holiday's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.4 11.8 Rebounds 5.5 7.0 6.6 Assists 4.5 4.9 4.3 PRA -- 24.3 22.7 PR -- 19.4 18.4 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.9



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Holiday has taken 10.8 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 11.0% and 10.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Holiday's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 100.6 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.7.

The Cavaliers concede 110.7 points per contest, seventh-ranked in the league.

The Cavaliers concede 43.6 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are fifth in the league, allowing 24.6 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have given up 12.2 makes per game, 13th in the league.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/12/2023 34 11 4 2 3 1 3

