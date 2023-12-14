Kristaps Porzingis and his Boston Celtics teammates will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Porzingis put up 21 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 120-113 win versus the Cavaliers.

In this piece we'll examine Porzingis' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.2 18.0 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 6.6 Assists -- 1.9 2.1 PRA -- 27.7 26.7 PR -- 25.8 24.6 3PM 2.5 1.7 1.5



Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 10.7% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.2 per contest.

Porzingis is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Porzingis' opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.6 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.7 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Giving up 110.7 points per game, the Cavaliers are the seventh-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Cavaliers concede 43.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 13th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are fifth in the league, conceding 24.6 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have given up 12.2 makes per game, 13th in the league.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/12/2023 32 21 10 3 2 2 1

