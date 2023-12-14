Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NHL has five games on its Wednesday slate -- see below for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +100 to score
Avalanche vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- Rantanen's stats: 13 goals in 28 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +100 to score
Avalanche vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- MacKinnon's stats: 12 goals in 28 games
David Pastrnak (Bruins) +105 to score
Bruins vs. Devils
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- Pastrnak's stats: 16 goals in 26 games
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +105 to score
Penguins vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- Crosby's stats: 15 goals in 27 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +130 to score
Penguins vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- Guentzel's stats: 12 goals in 27 games
Jack Hughes (Devils) +140 to score
Devils vs. Bruins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- Hughes' stats: 10 goals in 21 games
Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +150 to score
Avalanche vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- Nichushkin's stats: 10 goals in 26 games
Brad Marchand (Bruins) +155 to score
Bruins vs. Devils
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- Marchand's stats: 12 goals in 26 games
Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +170 to score
Canadiens vs. Penguins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- Caufield's stats: 7 goals in 28 games
Adrian Kempe (Kings) +175 to score
Kings vs. Jets
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
- Kempe's stats: 9 goals in 25 games
