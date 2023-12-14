Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Somerset County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Somerset County, Maine has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Somerset County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Hill High School at Madison Area Memorial High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Madison, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.