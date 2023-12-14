Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Washington County, Maine today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Narraguagus High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 14

5:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Harrington, ME

Harrington, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Jonesport-Beals High School at Sumner Memorial High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14

6:30 PM ET on December 14 Location: East Sullivan, ME

East Sullivan, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodland Junior-Senior High School at Machias Memorial High School