How to Watch the Bruins vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins will travel to face the New York Islanders on Friday, December 15, with the Islanders victorious in four consecutive games.
Tune in to NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ to see the Bruins and the Islanders take the ice.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins vs Islanders Additional Info
Bruins vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|Islanders
|5-2 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have given up 67 total goals (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.
- The Bruins' 87 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Bruins have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|27
|16
|23
|39
|31
|16
|25%
|Brad Marchand
|27
|12
|13
|25
|23
|16
|34.6%
|Charlie Coyle
|27
|10
|10
|20
|12
|15
|53%
|Charlie McAvoy
|21
|3
|16
|19
|17
|3
|-
|Pavel Zacha
|26
|8
|11
|19
|11
|12
|50.6%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders' total of 88 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 15th in the NHL.
- With 86 goals (3.1 per game), the Islanders have the league's 19th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Islanders have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) over that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mathew Barzal
|27
|10
|20
|30
|36
|34
|35.3%
|Noah Dobson
|28
|6
|23
|29
|28
|12
|-
|Bo Horvat
|27
|10
|16
|26
|14
|11
|48.9%
|Brock Nelson
|28
|11
|11
|22
|11
|13
|47.7%
|Kyle Palmieri
|28
|9
|9
|18
|15
|5
|36.4%
