Celtics vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (18-5) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at TD Garden as 5.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSFL. The matchup's over/under is 222.5.
Celtics vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-5.5
|222.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have gone over 222.5 combined points in 14 of 23 games this season.
- Boston's contests this year have an average point total of 226.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics have an 11-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Boston has been favored 22 times and won 17, or 77.3%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 16-1, a 94.1% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Celtics vs Magic Additional Info
Celtics vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|14
|60.9%
|117.3
|231.3
|108.9
|217.8
|226.5
|Magic
|11
|47.8%
|114
|231.3
|108.9
|217.8
|224.5
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Celtics have gone over the total five times.
- Boston owns a better record against the spread in home games (7-5-0) than it does in road games (4-7-0).
- The 117.3 points per game the Celtics score are 8.4 more points than the Magic allow (108.9).
- Boston has a 10-8 record against the spread and a 15-3 record overall when putting up more than 108.9 points.
Celtics vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|11-12
|9-9
|11-12
|Magic
|17-6
|1-1
|11-12
Celtics vs. Magic Point Insights
|Celtics
|Magic
|117.3
|114
|7
|16
|10-8
|12-2
|15-3
|12-2
|108.9
|108.9
|3
|3
|9-7
|14-1
|14-2
|13-2
