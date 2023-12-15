The Boston Celtics (18-5) hope to extend a 12-game home winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-7) on December 15, 2023.

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Magic Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 46.7% of shots the Magic's opponents have made.

Boston has a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Magic are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at third.

The 117.3 points per game the Celtics average are 8.4 more points than the Magic give up (108.9).

Boston is 15-3 when scoring more than 108.9 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are averaging 123.0 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 111.2 points per contest.

Defensively Boston has been better in home games this year, surrendering 107.7 points per game, compared to 110.3 when playing on the road.

In home games, the Celtics are draining 3.3 more three-pointers per game (17.2) than in road games (13.9). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (40.3%) compared to on the road (32.6%).

Celtics Injuries