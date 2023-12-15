The Boston Celtics (18-5) and the Orlando Magic (16-7) are slated to square off on Friday at TD Garden, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Jayson Tatum and Franz Wagner are two players to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, BSFL

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics won their most recent game versus the Cavaliers, 116-107, on Thursday. Tatum was their high scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 27 11 3 0 3 3 Jaylen Brown 22 5 5 2 0 2 Kristaps Porzingis 18 6 0 1 2 1

Celtics vs Magic Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum posts 27.3 points, 8.9 boards and 4.2 assists per contest, making 48.7% of shots from the field and 34.7% from downtown with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaylen Brown's numbers for the season are 22.1 points, 3.4 assists and 4.8 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday posts 12.5 points, 6.8 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White's numbers for the season are 15.4 points, 5.0 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers for the season are 19.1 points, 6.6 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 52.5% from the field and 32.6% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 27.9 9.1 4.4 0.7 0.9 2.8 Jaylen Brown 22.2 4.4 3.5 1.4 0.8 1.8 Derrick White 15.8 3.8 5 1.5 0.8 2.4 Al Horford 8.1 7.5 3.1 0.5 1 1.3 Jrue Holiday 9.4 4.5 3.5 1 0.6 1.5

