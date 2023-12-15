The Boston Bruins' upcoming game against the New York Islanders is set for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Charlie Coyle light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Coyle stats and insights

  • Coyle has scored in seven of 27 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has taken six shots and scored three goals.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Coyle's shooting percentage is 20.4%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 88 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 20:17 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:48 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:45 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 15:42 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:56 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:30 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

