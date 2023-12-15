Will James van Riemsdyk Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 15?
Should you wager on James van Riemsdyk to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders face off on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
van Riemsdyk stats and insights
- In four of 26 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- van Riemsdyk has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 8.9% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 88 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
van Riemsdyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|12:11
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|14:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|14:05
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|12:19
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Bruins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
