Jaylen Brown's Boston Celtics take on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 14, Brown put up 22 points, five assists and two steals in a 116-107 win versus the Cavaliers.

In this piece we'll dive into Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.1 22.2 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 4.4 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.5 PRA -- 30.3 30.1 PR -- 26.9 26.6 3PM 2.5 2.3 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Magic

Brown has taken 18.4 shots per game this season and made 8.6 per game, which account for 19.9% and 19.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 6.7 threes per game, or 15.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 26th in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Magic, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Magic have allowed 108.9 points per contest, which is third-best in the league.

The Magic give up 40.3 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Magic are second in the NBA, giving up 23.1 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic are ranked seventh in the league, allowing 11.5 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaylen Brown vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 39 18 3 2 2 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.