On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the New York Islanders. Is John Beecher going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will John Beecher score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Beecher stats and insights

In four of 26 games this season, Beecher has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Beecher has no points on the power play.

Beecher's shooting percentage is 19.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Beecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:50 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:27 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:45 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 10:50 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:23 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 11:08 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:14 Away L 5-4 OT

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

