In the upcoming contest against the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Kevin Shattenkirk to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Shattenkirk stats and insights

In two of 22 games this season, Shattenkirk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:36 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:21 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:42 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:19 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:36 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 5-2

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

