Kristaps Porzingis plus his Boston Celtics teammates hit the court versus the Orlando Magic at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last action, a 116-107 win over the Cavaliers, Porzingis totaled 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

In this article, we look at Porzingis' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.1 18.9 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 7.0 Assists -- 1.8 1.9 PRA -- 27.5 27.8 PR -- 25.7 25.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Porzingis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Porzingis has made 6.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 11.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 8.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Porzingis' opponents, the Magic, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 26th in possessions per game with 101.3.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked third in the league, conceding 108.9 points per contest.

On the glass, the Magic are No. 1 in the league, giving up 40.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Magic are ranked second in the league, giving up 23.1 per contest.

The Magic concede 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 22 9 4 2 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.