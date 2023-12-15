Will Mason Lohrei Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 15?
On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the New York Islanders. Is Mason Lohrei going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Lohrei stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Lohrei scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Islanders this season in one game (three shots).
- Lohrei has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 88 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Lohrei recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:47
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|12:46
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Home
|W 5-2
Bruins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
