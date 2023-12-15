In the upcoming game versus the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Matt Grzelcyk to find the back of the net for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Grzelcyk stats and insights

Grzelcyk has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.

Grzelcyk has no points on the power play.

Grzelcyk averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 88 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grzelcyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:02 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:45 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:38 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:56 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:48 Away L 7-4 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 3:29 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.