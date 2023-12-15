Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oxford County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Oxford County, Maine, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oxford County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rangeley Lakes Regional School at Buckfield Jr-Sr High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Buckfield, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fryeburg Academy at Noble High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: North Berwick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
