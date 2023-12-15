Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Piscataquis County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Piscataquis County, Maine today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Piscataquis County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenville Middle/High School at Stearns High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Millinocket, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
