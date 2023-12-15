Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in York County, Maine today, we've got you covered below.
York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Berwick Academy
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 14
- Location: South Berwick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
York High School at Poland Regional High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Poland, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshwood High School at Biddeford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Biddeford, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fryeburg Academy at Noble High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: North Berwick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Massabesic High School at Mt. Ararat High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Topsham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
