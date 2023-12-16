America East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Duquesne Dukes and the Vermont Catamounts take the court for one of two games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that feature America East squads.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
America East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Stonehill Skyhawks at Albany Great Danes
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Duquesne Dukes at Vermont Catamounts
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow America East games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.