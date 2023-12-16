Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Aroostook County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Aroostook County, Maine today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Aroostook County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caribou High School at Old Town High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Old Town, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houlton High School at Washington Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: East Machias, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
