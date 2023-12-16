The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brad Marchand score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchand stats and insights

  • Marchand has scored in nine of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus nine assists.
  • Marchand averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:06 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:48 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 3 3 0 19:17 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:43 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:22 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:12 Home L 5-2

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

