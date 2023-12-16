The injury report for the Boston Bruins (18-5-4) heading into their matchup with the New York Rangers (20-7-1) currently has four players. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Charlie McAvoy D Out Undisclosed Pavel Zacha C Out Upper Body Milan Lucic LW Out Personal Derek Forbort D Out Undisclosed

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury K'Andre Miller D Questionable Personal Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body Kaapo Kakko RW Out Undisclosed

Bruins vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins' 87 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the league.

Its +20 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers are 10th in the league in scoring (93 goals, 3.3 per game).

New York's total of 78 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is ninth-best in the league.

Their +15 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Bruins vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-125) Rangers (+105) 5.5

