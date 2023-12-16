The Boston Bruins (19-5-4, first place in Eastern Conference) will host the New York Rangers (20-7-1, second) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, in a battle of the top two teams in the conference.

You can tune in to MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ to take in the action.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs Rangers Additional Info

Bruins vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/25/2023 Rangers Bruins 7-4 NYR

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 71 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 91 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Bruins have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 28 17 24 41 31 17 20% Brad Marchand 28 12 14 26 24 16 34.6% Charlie Coyle 28 10 10 20 12 15 52.1% Pavel Zacha 26 8 11 19 11 12 50.6% Charlie McAvoy 21 3 16 19 17 3 -

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers concede 2.8 goals per game (78 in total), the ninth-fewest in the league.

With 93 goals (3.3 per game), the Rangers have the league's 13th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Rangers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.

Rangers Key Players