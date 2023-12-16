Saturday's NHL schedule features a contest between the favored Boston Bruins (18-5-4, -125 on the moneyline to win at home) and the New York Rangers (20-7-1, +105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, NESN, and ESPN+.

Bruins vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Bruins vs. Rangers Betting Trends

New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 15 of 28 games this season.

The Bruins are 14-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Rangers have been an underdog in five games this season, with three upset wins (60.0%).

Boston is 14-7 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

New York's moneyline odds have been +105 or longer in two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-5 6-4-0 5.9 2.9 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.9 3.1 9 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-6 5-3-2 6 3.5 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.5 3.5 10 32.3% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 3

