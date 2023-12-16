The Boston Bruins (18-5-4, first in the Eastern Conference) and the New York Rangers (20-7-1, second in conference), square off on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, NESN, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Bruins' offense has put up 29 goals during their past 10 games, while allowing 31 goals. A total of 27 power-play opportunities during that span have netted nine power-play goals (33.3%). They are 5-4-1 in those games.

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.

Bruins vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final result of Bruins 4, Rangers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-125)

Bruins (-125) Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average)

Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins (18-5-4 overall) have a 4-4-8 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Boston has 12 points (4-1-4) in the nine games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Bruins recorded just one goal, they finished 0-1-1.

Boston has scored two goals in four games this season (1-2-1 record, three points).

The Bruins have scored three or more goals in 22 games (18-2-2, 38 points).

In the 11 games when Boston has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 6-3-2 record (14 points).

In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 9-0-1 (19 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Bruins went 10-5-3 in those contests (23 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 14th 3.22 Goals Scored 3.32 11th 4th 2.48 Goals Allowed 2.79 9th 13th 31.4 Shots 30.5 15th 24th 32 Shots Allowed 30 13th 11th 22.62% Power Play % 30.68% 2nd 1st 90.1% Penalty Kill % 84.62% 8th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Bruins vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.