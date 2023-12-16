For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Charlie Coyle a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Coyle stats and insights

In seven of 28 games this season, Coyle has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has scored two goals versus the Rangers this season in one game (four shots).

Coyle has scored two goals on the power play.

Coyle's shooting percentage is 18.9%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 20:17 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:48 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:45 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 15:42 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:56 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.