Will David Pastrnak light the lamp when the Boston Bruins face off against the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

Pastrnak has scored in 14 of 28 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has taken six shots in one game against the Rangers this season, and has scored one goal.

He has five goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.

He takes 5.0 shots per game, and converts 12.1% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 24:18 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:37 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 21:02 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 23:10 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:05 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 21:12 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:24 Home L 5-2

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

