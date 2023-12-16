The Boston Bruins, Hampus Lindholm included, will meet the New York Rangers on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Lindholm's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm has averaged 23:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

In one of 28 games this year, Lindholm has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Despite recording points in seven of 28 games this season, Lindholm has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In six of 28 games this season, Lindholm has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Lindholm hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 4 7 Points 2 1 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

