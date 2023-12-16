Will Jesper Boqvist light the lamp when the Boston Bruins face off against the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jesper Boqvist score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Boqvist 2022-23 stats and insights

Boqvist scored in nine of 70 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In 11 games versus the Rangers last season, he attempted six shots, but did not score a goal.

Boqvist produced zero points on the power play last season.

Boqvist averaged 0.8 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 14.9%.

Rangers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Rangers allowed 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

