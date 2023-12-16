For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is John Beecher a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will John Beecher score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Beecher stats and insights

In four of 27 games this season, Beecher has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

Beecher has no points on the power play.

Beecher averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Beecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:48 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:50 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:27 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:45 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 10:50 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:23 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 11:08 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

